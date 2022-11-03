Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Results So Far
Straight Up 66-13, ATS 51-26, o/u 41-35
Saturday, November 5
Ohio State at Northwestern
12:00 ABC
Line: Ohio State -37.5, o/u: 60.5
Minnesota at Nebraska
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -15.5, o/u: 46.5
Iowa at Purdue
12:00 FS1
Line: Purdue -4.5, o/u: 40.5
Maryland at Wisconsin
12:00 BTN
Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 50.5
Michigan State at Illinois
3:30 BTN
Line: Illinois -17.5, o/u: 41.5
Penn State at Indiana
3:30 ABC
Line: Penn State -14, o/u: 50.5
Michigan at Rutgers
7:30 BTN
Line: Michigan -25.5, o/u: 45.5
