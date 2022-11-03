Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Results So Far

Straight Up 66-13, ATS 51-26, o/u 41-35

Saturday, November 5

12:00 ABC

Line: Ohio State -37.5, o/u: 60.5

Final Score: COMING

12:00 ESPN2

Line: Minnesota -15.5, o/u: 46.5

Final Score: COMING

12:00 FS1

Line: Purdue -4.5, o/u: 40.5

Final Score: COMING

12:00 BTN

Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 50.5

Final Score: COMING

3:30 BTN

Line: Illinois -17.5, o/u: 41.5

Final Score: COMING

3:30 ABC

Line: Penn State -14, o/u: 50.5

Final Score: COMING

7:30 BTN

Line: Michigan -25.5, o/u: 45.5

Final Score: COMING

