Big Ten Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 10

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 10

College Football Predictions

Big Ten Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 10

By November 3, 2022 6:01 pm

By |

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Results So Far
Straight Up 66-13, ATS 51-26, o/u 41-35

Click on each game for the preview and prediction 

Saturday, November 5

Ohio State at Northwestern

12:00 ABC
Line: Ohio State -37.5, o/u: 60.5
Final Score: COMING

Minnesota at Nebraska

12:00 ESPN2
Line: Minnesota -15.5, o/u: 46.5
Final Score: COMING

Iowa at Purdue

12:00 FS1
Line: Purdue -4.5, o/u: 40.5
Final Score: COMING

Maryland at Wisconsin

12:00 BTN
Line: Wisconsin -4.5, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: COMING

Michigan State at Illinois

3:30 BTN
Line: Illinois -17.5, o/u: 41.5
Final Score: COMING

Penn State at Indiana

3:30 ABC
Line: Penn State -14, o/u: 50.5
Final Score: COMING

Michigan at Rutgers

7:30 BTN
Line: Michigan -25.5, o/u: 45.5
Final Score: COMING

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10
Week 10 Schedule, Predictions 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, college football picks, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, How to watch, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Lines, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, MInnesota, Nebraska, News, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Teams Conferences, Week 10, Wisconsin

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home