Big 12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 13

Big 12 predictions, schedule, previews Week 13 including Baylor at Texas, Iowa State at TCU, Kansas at Kansas State
Results So Far
Straight Up 46-24, ATS 30-38-2, o/u 45-26
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Friday, November 25
Baylor at Texas
12:00 ESPN
Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 54.5
Saturday, November 26
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma State -8.5, o/u: 66.5
Iowa State at TCU
4:00 FOX
Line: TCU -9.5, o/u: 47.5
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
7:30 FS1
Line: Oklahoma -1.5, o/u: 64.5
Kansas at Kansas State
8:00 FOX
Line: Kansas State -11.5, o/u: 62.5
