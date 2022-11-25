Big 12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 13

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 13

Baylor

Big 12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 13

By November 24, 2022 7:54 pm

By |

Big 12 predictions, schedule, previews Week 13 including Baylor at Texas, Iowa State at TCU, Kansas at Kansas State 

Results So Far
Straight Up 46-24, ATS 30-38-2, o/u 45-26

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Friday, November 25

Baylor at Texas

12:00 ESPN
Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 54.5

Saturday, November 26

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

12:00 ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma State -8.5, o/u: 66.5

Iowa State at TCU

4:00 FOX
Line: TCU -9.5, o/u: 47.5

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

7:30 FS1
Line: Oklahoma -1.5, o/u: 64.5

Kansas at Kansas State

8:00 FOX
Line: Kansas State -11.5, o/u: 62.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Baylor, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, News, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Teams Conferences, Texas, Texas Tech, Week 13, West Virginia

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home