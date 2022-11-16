Big 12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 12

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 12

Big 12

Big 12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 12

By November 16, 2022 2:16 pm

By |

Big 12 predictions, schedule, previews Week 12 including TCU at Baylor, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, and Texas at Kansas

Results So Far
Straight Up 41-24, ATS 29-34-2, o/u 42-25

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, November 19

TCU at Baylor

12:00 FOX
Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 56.5

Kansas State at West Virginia

2:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: Kansas State -7.5, o/u: 54.5

Texas at Kansas

3:30 FS1
Line: Texas -9.5, o/u: 64.5

Texas Tech at Iowa State

7:00 FS1
Line: Iowa State -3.5, o/u: 47.5

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

7:30 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -7.5, o/u: 64.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12
Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble
Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race
CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Baylor, Big 12, Big 12, CFN, College Football Predictions, College Football Schedules, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, News, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Teams Conferences, Texas, Texas Tech, Week 12, West Virginia

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home