Big 12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 12

Big 12 predictions, schedule, previews Week 12 including TCU at Baylor, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, and Texas at Kansas

Results So Far

Straight Up 41-24, ATS 29-34-2, o/u 42-25

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Saturday, November 19

12:00 FOX

Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 56.5

2:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: Kansas State -7.5, o/u: 54.5

3:30 FS1

Line: Texas -9.5, o/u: 64.5

7:00 FS1

Line: Iowa State -3.5, o/u: 47.5

7:30 ABC

Line: Oklahoma -7.5, o/u: 64.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12

Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race

CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction