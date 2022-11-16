Big 12 Predictions Schedule Game Previews Lines TV Week 12

Big 12 predictions, schedule, previews Week 12 including TCU at Baylor, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, and Texas at Kansas
Results So Far
Straight Up 41-24, ATS 29-34-2, o/u 42-25
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Saturday, November 19
TCU at Baylor
12:00 FOX
Line: TCU -2.5, o/u: 56.5
Kansas State at West Virginia
2:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: Kansas State -7.5, o/u: 54.5
Texas at Kansas
3:30 FS1
Line: Texas -9.5, o/u: 64.5
Texas Tech at Iowa State
7:00 FS1
Line: Iowa State -3.5, o/u: 47.5
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
7:30 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -7.5, o/u: 64.5
