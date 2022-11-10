Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Big 12 previews, schedule Week 11 including TCU at Texas, Kansas State at Baylor, and Oklahoma at West Virginia

Results So Far

Straight Up 39-21, ATS 26-32-2, o/u 40-22

Saturday, November 12

12:00 FS1

Line: Oklahoma -7.5, o/u: 66.5

3:30 ESPNU

Line: Iowa State -1.5, o/u: 48.5

7:00 FS1

Line: Baylor -2.5, o/u: 53.5

7:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Line: Texas Tech -3.5, o/u: 64.5

7:30 ABC

Line: Texas -7.5, o/u: 64.5

