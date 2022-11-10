Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Big 12 previews, schedule Week 11 including TCU at Texas, Kansas State at Baylor, and Oklahoma at West Virginia
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 39-21, ATS 26-32-2, o/u 40-22
Saturday, November 12
Oklahoma at West Virginia
12:00 FS1
Line: Oklahoma -7.5, o/u: 66.5
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
3:30 ESPNU
Line: Iowa State -1.5, o/u: 48.5
Kansas State at Baylor
7:00 FS1
Line: Baylor -2.5, o/u: 53.5
Kansas at Texas Tech
7:00 Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Line: Texas Tech -3.5, o/u: 64.5
TCU at Texas
7:30 ABC
Line: Texas -7.5, o/u: 64.5
