Baylor vs Oklahoma prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Baylor vs Oklahoma How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Baylor (5-3), Oklahoma (5-3)

Baylor vs Oklahoma Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

Has Baylor quietly moved back into the Big 12 title mix?

It lost two games already in conference play, but it hasn’t faced TCU, Kansas State, or Texas yet – there’s plenty of time to make a run to go defend its championship.

It cranked up the running game in wins over Kansas and Texas Tech, the offense is great at controlling the clock – the Bears lead the conference in time of possession – and the defense has been great against the run allowing just 113 yards per game.

The team has been inconsistent, but it has to run and keep going. The team is 4-0 when it gets to over 230 yards, and it’s 1-3 when running for under 170.

Oklahoma’s run defense has been better, but Kansas State, TCU, and Texas all won when they ran wild – they all ran for 275 yards or more.

But …

Why Oklahoma Will Win

This is a much, much better team with Dillon Gabriel.

He got knocked out early against TCU and the OU wheels came off. There wasn’t a prayer against Texas when he wasn’t able to go, but everything was right again when he came back and threw for over 400 yards in the win over Kansas.

He doesn’t have to throw for a gajillion yards, but he has to keep the chains moving and keep the Baylor running game off the field.

The Bears might be able to control games with their ground attack, and they usually dominate the time of possession battle, but Oklahoma doesn’t need to own the clock to win this.

As long as Gabriel is sharp – Baylor is just okay at getting into the backfield – the Sooners should be able to keep the offensive momentum going from the last few weeks.

But …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the run defense hold up?

It’s possible to slow down the Bear ground game – Iowa State did it – but it’s going to push for close to 200 yards.

And then there’s the Bear pass defense. It’s been solid – it was great against Texas Tech and held up okay against Oklahoma State and Kansas – but it’s going to get hit for well over 200 yards.

It’ll be a fun shootout with OU doing a wee bit more at home.

Baylor vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 38, Baylor 34

Line: Oklahoma -3.5, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Baylor vs Oklahoma Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

