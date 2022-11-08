Ball State vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Tuesday, November 8

Ball State vs Toledo How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 8

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Ball State (5-4), Toledo (6-3)

Ball State vs Toledo Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

Toledo was able to get the win over Eastern Michigan, but it didn’t have star QB Dequan Finn and likely won’t have him in this.

Ball State has the biggest problem holding up against the run, and as much as it can load up and make Tucker Gleason – if Finn really can’t go – throw, the better. Gleason might be able to run and he wasn’t bad against Eastern Michigan, but he’s not Finn.

On the other side, Ball State’s offensive line continues to be a major plus. It doesn’t allow plays in the backfield and Toledo’s D all but lives on getting behind the line in key moments.

However …

Why Toledo Will Win

Gleason was actually very good against Eastern Michigan.

He might not be as accurate as Finn or as dynamic, but he didn’t make any mistakes last week and this week he should be able to rely on the ground attack.

Ball State’s run defense is awful. It’s usually able to overcome the problems – the Rockets got rolled by Northern Illinois and Kent State and still won – but just assume Toledo runs for 200 yards and go from there.

Turnovers mean almost everything. Toledo is 0-3 when turning it over multiple times and 6-0 when it doesn’t. Grind, run, and don’t force throws – everything else should work if the team is relatively conservative. It also helps that …

What’s Going To Happen

Ball State is great at taking the ball away … at home.

The defense is good enough to keep Toledo from running away with this, but nine of the 12 takeaways happened in Muncie. Even so, with the exception of the loss to Tennessee, just about every Cardinal game is relatively close – for good and for bad.

Ball State can take control of the MAC West with a win, and Toledo can all but close it if it wins.

The Rockets will rise up at home. If they win and Western Michigan loses to Northern Illinois on Wednesday, the West is wrapped up.

Ball State vs Toledo Prediction, Line

Toledo 31. Ball State 20

Line: Toledo -11.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ball State vs Toledo Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

