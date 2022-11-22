Ball State vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Tuesday, November 22

Ball State vs Miami University Prediction Game Preview

Ball State vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Ball State (5-6), Miami University (5-6)

Why Ball State Will Win

The Ball State offensive line has to take over early.

It’s doing a decent enough job for the ground game – averaging close to five yards per carry over the last three weeks – and it’s fantastic at keeping defenses out of the backfield.

Miami University has the No. 1 run defense in the MAC, but that doesn’t mean Ball State shouldn’t try plowing away.

The RedHawks are 1-4 when allowing more than 110 rushing yards and 4-2 when they don’t. Ball State has been able to pus past 110 yards in five of the last six games, but …

Why Miami University Will Win

The Ball State defense isn’t coming up with enough key stops.

It’s consistently mediocre against the run, it’s not coming up with enough takeaways, and it’s just okay on third downs. It’s hardly awful – it allowed 21 points or fewer in four of the last six games – but it won’t come up with the big takeaways.

Miami University’s offense is struggling, but it doesn’t turn it over enough to matter – the two giveaways against Northern Illinois marked just the second time all year there were multiple turnovers – and it’ll be more than happy to make this a low-scoring fight.

What’s Going To Happen

This is about one more game.

This is about the swag bag, the free vacation, and one more game of football with the winner becoming bowl eligible and the loser is done.

Ball State’s offense is just a little bit better and Miami’s offense struggles way too much to score.

The Redhawks are 1-6 when scoring fewer than 21 points, but their defense has held down most of the mediocre attacks. Ball State will slip by with the running of Carson Steele taking over late.

Ball State vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Ball State 24, Miami University 20

Line: Miami University -3, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Ball State vs Miami University Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

