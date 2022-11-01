Ball State vs Kent State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Tuesday, November 1

Ball State vs Kent State How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, November 1

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Dix Stadium, Kent, OH

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: Ball State (4-4), Kent State (3-5)

Ball State vs Kent State Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

The Cardinals have to be able to get their offense moving, and the Kent State defense should be able to help the cause.

They like to move quickly, but no one gets going like the Kent State offense. It might go against type, but the chance to control the clock and the tempo could be there for a Ball State attack that’s been struggling to consistently put up points.

Fortunately, the Golden Flashes have massive problems against the run – Ball State should be able to rumble for 200 yards behind a strong line.

However …

Why Kent State Will Win

If the FlashFast style of offense works for Kent State, Ball State doesn’t have the offense to keep up. The Cardinals aren’t exactly slow-and-stodgy, but Kent State does the whole quick attack thing better.

The big flaw for the Golden Flashes is a secondary that gives up way too many big plays, but that’s not a concern with Ball State.

There’s no real downfield passing game to worry about, and the scoring punch just isn’t there with just 25 points or fewer in four of the last five games.

Ball State will try relying on its defense, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Kent State runs better than anyone in the MAC.

The ground attack should get over 200 yards as it keeps the Ball State defense on its heels all game long. This will be close throughout – the Golden Flash defense will give up plenty of yards – but the Cardinals won’t be able to cash in.

Ball State vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Kent State 31. Ball State 27

Line: Kent State -7, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ball State vs Kent State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

