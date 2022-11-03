Auburn vs Mississippi State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Auburn vs Mississippi State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Auburn (3-5), Mississippi State (5-3)

Auburn vs Mississippi State Game Preview

Why Auburn Will Win

Anything interesting happening at Auburn this week?

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams will step in as the interim head coach after the Bryan Harsin era came to an end. Yes, Auburn has lost four straight, and yes, it was a massive break against Missouri away from being on a six game losing run, but there are a few positives.

The offense perked up over the last few weeks. It ran well against Ole Miss and Robbie Ashford threw for 285 yards in last week’s loss to Arkansas. That’s a step forward, and so was not turning the ball over against the Hogs – giveaways have been an issue.

But it comes down to this – can Auburn hold up against the Mississippi State midrange passing game?

For all of the problems and issues, Auburn’s pass defense isn’t getting gouged, but …

Why Mississippi State Will Win

No one has rocked the passing game against the Auburn defense because everyone spends so much time running.

LSU couldn’t complete a thing, but the ground game was good enough and the defense forced four takeaways in its win. Georgia ran for almost 300 yards, Ole Miss went off, and Arkansas rumbled at will last week – the Tigers allowed well over 1,000 rushing yards over the last three games.

Mississippi State will be effective on the ground, but that’s not how this works.

The Tigers haven’t seen anything like this Bulldog passing game, but Penn State’s Sean Clifford was able to hit the midrange throws as much as he wanted, Stetson Bennett connected on 69% of his throws in Georgia’s win, KJ Jefferson of Arkansas was terrific through the air last week, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Here comes the Mississippi State passing game. However, the team is 0-3 when it doesn’t hit 300 yards and 5-0 when it does.

Auburn hasn’t allowed 300 yards in any passing game so far. It’s about to see that go bye-bye.

Auburn isn’t playing that poorly considering what a disaster of a season this is. However, it won’t be able to come up with a third down stop, it’ll turn the ball over in a big moment, and the Bulldogs will crank up the machine now that they’re back home.

Auburn vs Mississippi State Prediction, Line

Mississippi State 41, Auburn 24

Line: Auburn -13.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Auburn vs Mississippi State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

