Auburn vs Alabama prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Auburn vs Alabama Prediction Game Preview

Auburn vs Alabama How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Auburn (5-6), Alabama (9-2)

Why Auburn Will Win

Is Lane Kiffin there yet?

Is he or isn’t he going to be the next Auburn head coach? At the very least that has turned into a nice distraction for an Auburn team that should be able to play loose and free in this.

No matter what, there’s going to be a big change after this. Either Auburn loses and the program’s new direction is underway, or it pulls this off and 1) it’s going bowling and 2) it means it beat Alabama.

The Tigers have been solid under interim head man and Tiger running back legend Cadillac Williams. They beat Texas A&M, held down the WKU high-powered passing attack in a 41-17 win, and they came into this with a rolling ground game that should be able to move a bit.

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter each hit the 100-yard mark against the Hilltoppers making it three straight games – and four in the last five – with 250 rushing yards or more.

The Alabama run defense has been solid overall, but LSU, Ole Miss, and Tennessee were all able to crank up the production against it. Now it’s Auburn’s turn.

Why Alabama Will Win

It’s still crazy possible.

It would take a whole slew of things to happen, but Alabama still has a teeny tiny little bit of a shot at making the College Football Playo…

Okay, so that’s almost certainly not going to happen, but by any normal measure going 10-2 with a win over the arch-rival on the way to a New Year’s Six bowl is a great year. Of course, Alabama always expects more, but there’s still plenty to play for.

The offense should steadily be able to keep things moving. Auburn is bad on both sides of the line on third downs, the Tide defensive front should live in the backfield, and there isn’t enough coming from the Tiger passing game to be too worried about.

What’s Going To Happen

Throw out the Austin Peay scrimmage of last week, and for the most part Alabama doesn’t have a problem with turnovers. It’s not going to give up enough mistakes for Auburn to take over and win this.

Even so, the Tigers will be strong for about 20 minutes as they hang around and make it a battle. The Alabama offense will take over with a few quick scoring drives and will coast from there.

It might not be a total wipeout – the Tide will pull away late – but it’ll be a strong, efficient finish to a rough regular season.

Auburn vs Alabama Prediction, Line

Alabama 41, Auburn 19

Line: Alabama -22.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Auburn vs Alabama Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

