Army vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Army vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, AL

How To Watch: NFL Network

Record: Army (3-5), Troy (7-2)

Army vs Troy Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

The running game still works.

The Knights might have struggled against Air Force, but that always happens when the service academies meet up. Before that the O rolled for well over 400 yards in the previous few games, it’s amazing on third downs, averages over 300 yards per game and it’s going to control the clock.

Troy’s offense sputters to keep things moving, has a hard time in the red zone, and the line can’t generate a push. It’s awful in pass protection and doesn’t run, but …

Why Troy Will Win

The defense is a rock, especially against he run.

That’s sort of a plus against Army.

The team makes up for a slew of issues by keeping just about everyone to under 100 rushing yards – Ole Miss and Appalachian State, Louisiana, and Appalachian State were the only ones to get over that.

The defensive front is great at getting into the backfield and should be able to stop the Army offense before it gets started.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s all fun and games until you see the Army offense up close.

But Troy will be able to handle it.

The defense mostly has problems against teams that can throw well, and that’s not Army. The Trojans will be able to sell out and keep the Army O from going off.

Army is 4-0 when generating over 410 yards and 0-4 when it doesn’t. Troy is 6-0 when it allowed under 400 yards.

Army vs Troy Prediction, Line

Troy 26, Army 17

Line: Troy -9.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Army vs Troy Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

