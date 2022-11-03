Army vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Army vs Air Force How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 11:30 am ET

Venue: Choctaw Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Army (3-4), Army (5-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Army vs Air Force Game Preview

Why Army Will Win

The ground attack is still the Army ground attack.

In the category of game recognizes game, Navy was able to do a decent job of holding down the Air Force offense in the 13-10 Falcon win, and vice versa. Neither team could run well and neither side could take over. The same applies to Army.

Air Force is having the better year and is stronger overall, but the turnover battle should be even, penalties shouldn’t be that much of a difference, and again, the ground game should be fine. After a lull against Wake Forest the Knights ran for well over 400 yards in wins over Colgate and ULM.

The defense has been rocky and there aren’t any tackles for loss, but injured star pass rusher Andre Carter is expected to be back, and …

– Breaking down the CFP Top 25 rankings

Why Air Force Will Win

It’s all about the ground game, and Air Force does it better.

Neither team cares about the passing attack and both teams need to connect on the two to five throws it takes, but it’s all about the run.

Army has to run for 400 yards to win – it’s 3-0 when it does and 0-4 when it doesn’t, even when the ground attack works for over 200 yards or more. Yeah, Air Force is 4-0 when running for over 400 yards, but it also beat Navy when it ran or 200.

Army gives up 5.4 yards per carry and allowed 220 yards or more three times. Air Force allows 4.2 yards per carry and has yet to give up 200 yards, but …

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The last four meetings between the two were low scoring and decided by one score. This won’t be any different.

Neither side will go off against the other – everyone knows what they’re doing – but Air Force will be just a wee bit sharper with its running game, the defense will be a little bit better, and Army will commit that one extra penalty.

It’ll be tight, but Air Force will break the two game losing streak to take the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.

– Expert Picks College Week 10 | NFL Week 9

Army vs Air Force Prediction, Line

Air Force 21, Army 13

Line: Air Force -7.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Army vs Air Force Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams