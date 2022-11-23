Arkansas vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25

Arkansas vs Missouri Prediction Game Preview

Arkansas vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Faurot Field, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Arkansas (6-5), Missouri (5-6)

Why Arkansas Will Win

Can the Arkansas offense do that again?

Just when it seemed like the team was in big, big trouble when it came to bowl eligibility, it got past the two-game losing streak with an emphatic win over Ole Miss with 335 rushing yards and KJ Jefferson hitting 77% of his passes.

Just do that again, and the already bowl eligible team will bump up its bowl slot.

Missouri’s defense might be fine, but there’s a turnover margin problem – no takeaways in the last two games – the defense gave up over 700 yards to Tennessee, and the offense has been more okay than sensational.

Can the defense hold up against everything Jefferson does? He completed 79% of his passes for 262 yards with a slew of deep shots against Mizzou – to go along with 58 rushing yards – in a 34-17 win last year.

Why Missouri Will Win

Arkansas got its big win last week at home on Senior Day to get bowl eligible. Now it’s Missouri’s turn.

It might be just 5-6 with the only decent win coming against South Carolina, but the defense hasn’t been bad against the better teams – throwing the Tennessee game aside – and the offense hasn’t been too bad at keeping things moving.

This has to be about the D, though. The line is good at getting into the backfield, there should be enough pressure on Jefferson to matter, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Missouri play above its head?

Four of its five wins were against air – with some due respect to Vanderbilt – and the other against South Carolina was good, but not amazing. However, Arkansas has been hit-or-miss.

A healthy Jefferson makes all the difference, and the running game that rolled against Ole Miss – Raheim Sanders ran for 232 yards and three scores – will have another strong performance.

Missouri is 0-4 when allowing more than 144 yards. Arkansas has rushed for 144 yards or more against everyone but LSU.

Arkansas vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Arkansas 27, Missouri 23

Line: Arkansas -3, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Arkansas vs Missouri Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

