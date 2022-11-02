Arkansas vs Liberty prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Arkansas vs Liberty How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Arkansas (5-3), Liberty (7-1)

Arkansas vs Liberty Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

This continues to be the goldfish team – it gets as big as its bowl. (Okay, so that goldfish thing is actually a myth, but work with me.)

It plays Gardner-Webb, it struggles. It plays Akron, it struggles. It plays Wake Forest, it almost pulls off a thriller. It plays BYU last week, and one 41-14 win later the team is 7-1 and rolling right along.

The offense has been inconsistent – it came up with its best performance of the year last week with the ground game ripping off 300 yards – but the defense has been amazing on third downs, the pass rush is incredible, and this group has the ability to take the ball away in bunches.

It also has the ability to rise to the moment as the underdog team with nothing to lose, but …

Why Arkansas Will Win

Arkansas is a whole different rushing animal.

The defense might be in for a rough day against the Flames – it has rough days against everyone – but the consistent offense with the second-best ground game in the SEC is tearing off yards in chunks.

It has to rely on the offensive line right away against a Liberty defensive front that held up against BYU and solved the problems against the run. It started out with two rough outings against Southern Miss and UAB, got stronger, and it should be okay, but the Hogs can throw, too.

Arkansas beat BYU the week before Liberty did, with KJ Jefferson throwing at will and the running game averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

The balanced attack should be enough, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Hogs force takeaways? They’re 3-0 when forcing multiple turnovers but only came up with a total of one in the other five games.

Liberty will give it up a few times because that’s what it does. It’ll hang around and make this a tough fight – the defensive front will be okay – but Jefferson will hit his throws in the second half to ease the tension.

Arkansas vs Liberty Prediction, Line

Arkansas 38, Liberty 24

Line: Arkansas -13.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Arkansas vs Liberty Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

