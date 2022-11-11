Arizona vs UCLA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Arizona vs UCLA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Arizona (3-6), UCLA (8-1)

Arizona vs UCLA Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

The offense is going to provide a push.

The defense might not do a lot, but the passing game that’s been rolling all season will hit the Bruins for at least 250 yards and should come up with well over 400 yards of total O.

The Wildcat offensive line hasn’t been bad at keeping defenses out of the backfield, everyone is getting time to work, and it should make this a shootout.

UCLA’s secondary has allowed 250 yards or more in five of the last six games and got hit for 349 last week against Arizona State. However …

Why UCLA Will Win

The Arizona defense doesn’t do anything to get into the backfield.

It’s dead last in the nation in tackles for loss, there’s no pass rush, and it allowed 473 yards and 38 points per game.

UCLA can fire away at will, but it’s going to grind it out from the start with an offensive front that’s paving the way for the Pac-12’s best running game.

Arizona has allowed over 300 rushing yards three times, and it would’ve given up that many to USC if Caleb Williams wasn’t so busy bombing away for over 400 yards.

As long as UCLA stays focused and keeps up the scoring, there won’t be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona will have its moments, but the defense will once again fall.

UCLA’s pass defense might get picked apart too easily and will give up a few too many big plays, but the steadiness of the ground attack will be too much to overcome.

Arizona will blink early in the second half, and that will be enough for the Bruins to pull away.

Arizona vs UCLA Prediction, Line

UCLA 49, Arizona 30

Line: UCLA -19.5, o/u: 77.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Arizona vs UCLA Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

