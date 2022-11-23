Arizona State vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25

Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Arizona State vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Arizona State (3-8), Arizona (4-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

Why Arizona State Will Win

Five straight. 70-7 in 2002. 38-15 last year. Arizona State has a hold on the Territorial Cup and now gets a potentially demoralized Arizona team.

Of course the Wildcats will be jacked for this – they still have to hear about 70-7 – but they went from beating UCLA and having a bowl game there on the table, to now being ensured of a losing season after a disappointing day against Washington State.

The Cat D wasn’t bad against Wazzu, but it hasn’t been a rock, especially against the run. Arizona State has to get grinding right away and control the tempo and the clock.

Last week was a rough 31-7 loss to Oregon State, but the Sun Devils averaged over six yards per carry and should come close to five yards per pop in this. The passing attack was great against Colorado and UCLA, there should be a good balance, and the Arizona defense doesn’t generate the pressure to stop any of it.

But …

– Bowl Projections | Bowl Bubble: Who’s Bowl Eligible?

Why Arizona Will Win

Now this becomes Arizona’s bowl game.

Arizona State is a program that’s about to flip around fast over the offseason with a whole lot of changes. Arizona has everything in place and keeps on improving, and this is a next step forward.

No, the defense isn’t anything great, but the offense is about to go off. Washington State’s strong defense was able to win by forcing four takeaways – all picks – but Arizona State doesn’t take the ball away. It hasn’t come up with a turnover in two weeks, and it forced multiple takeaways just twice all year.

The secondary allowed 200 yards or more in every Pac-12 game except the loss to UCLA, and that’s because the Bruins ripped off over 400 yards on the ground. So …

– Week 13 College Football Schedule, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

The Arizona offense will go off.

Jayden de Laura will get over the rough day against Wazzu and rip off well over 300 yards without the big mistakes.

Arizona State will keep up with the ground game, but it won’t be enough. The offense will flinch with a few third down misfires, and the Wildcat offense will take advantage of every chance.

– Expert Picks College Week 12 | NFL Week 11

Arizona State vs Arizona Prediction, Line

Arizona 38, Arizona State 30

Line: Arizona -4, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Arizona State vs Arizona Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Path to the Playoff: 7 teams still in the race

– Bowl Projections | Rankings