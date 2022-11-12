Appalachian State vs Marshall prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Appalachian State vs Marshall How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Joan C Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Appalachian State (5-4), Marshall (5-4)

Appalachian State vs Marshall Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

Yeah, the Marshall run defense has been special lately. It’s about to see something different with the Appalachian State ground game.

That doesn’t mean the Mountaineers can’t stall – they sure did in the loss to Coastal Carolina – but when they’re on, forget it.

5-1 when they run for more than 90 yards, they’re going to keep forcing the issue against a Marshall defensive front that’s totally dominant against good ground attacks.

However, thanks to Chase Brice, Appalachian State can throw, too.

Why Marshall Will Win

The run defense really is just that special.

James Madison stopped Appalachian State cold, Texas State was able to come up with a ton of big plays, and Coastal Carolina did the job.

Yeah, Appalachian State ran well on Texas A&M and ripped through North Carolina, but the Marshall run defense is just that good.

As long as the offense can limit the turnovers and get its own ground game going …

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are 5-4, and both teams are struggling to get over the finish line and get bowl eligible, but Marshall has to win two of its last three.

Yeah, the Marshall run defense has been incredible at home, but two of the best performances came at home against FCS teams. Louisiana and Coastal Carolina were able to win even though they stalled.

Can Marshall score enough? Appalachian State is 5-0 when allowing 28 points or fewer and 0-4 when allowing more.

Marshall only scored more than 26 against one FBS team, Bowling Green. Appalachian State is better.

Appalachian State vs Marshall Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 26, Marshall 24

Line: Appalachian State -1.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Appalachian State vs Marshall Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

