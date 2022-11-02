Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Thursday, November 3

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 3

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Appalachian State (5-3), Coastal Carolina (7-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Game Preview

Why Appalachian State Will Win

The running game has been rolling again.

When this thing works, Appalachian State starts running, keeps running, and it comes up with 200 yards with gashing runs helped with a slew of dangerous backs getting in some work.

It ran over Georgia State for over 400 yards, kept the momentum going against Robert Morris in a scrimmage last week, and now it gets a Coastal Carolina defense that’s been great overall but got hammered by Old Dominion for 320 rushing yards in a loss a few weeks ago.

The Mountaineers have to own the narrative. Coastal Carolina wins when it dominates on third downs, wins the time of possession battle in lopsided fashion, and takes over the turnover battle.

Appalachian State has the talent to win in all three of those phases.

But …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 9

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

There are problems when Appalachian State isn’t running wild.

It’s got the ability to throw, but that’s not how this all works. The 63-61 opener against North Carolina was a crazy outlier. The other two losses this season to James Madison and Texas State came when the ground game failed to get to 100 yards. Those happened to be the only two games all year the Mountaineers turned it over multiple times.

Coastal Carolina turned it over four times against Buffalo and twice against Gardner-Webb – and won both games. It gave the ball away just three times in the other five games and has forced multiple takeaways five times.

Appalachian State will be able to run, but the Chanticleers should be balanced enough to control the game throughout, but …

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Give Coastal Carolina credit for rebuilding quickly and coming up with a fantastic record, but it hasn’t quite dealt with the teams Appalachian State has.

From the shootout against North Carolina, to the win over Texas A&M, getting by a Troy defense that – as it turns out – is amazing, the Mountaineers have seen and done more. They should be solid as long as they don’t turn it over multiple times.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 10

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction, Line

Appalachian State 34, Coastal Carolina 30

Line: Appalachian State -3, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams