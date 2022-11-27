What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the Week 14 college football rankings after Week 13.

AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Week 14

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 Week 14 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Cincinnati Bearcats 9-3 (21)

24 Ole Miss Rebels 8-4 (20)

23 UCF Knights 9-3 (25)

22 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-3 (18)

21 Texas Longhorns 8-4 (24)

20 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-4 (NR)

19 Tulane Green Wave 10-2 (19)

18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-4 (13)

17 Oregon Ducks 9-3 (10)

16 Oregon State Beavers 9-3 (22)

15 UCLA Bruins 9-3 (17)

14 Florida State Seminoles 9-3 (16)

13 Kansas State Wildcats 9-3 (15)

12 Utah Utes 9-3 (14)

11 Clemson Tigers 10-2 (7)

10 LSU Tigers 9-3 (6)

9 Washington Huskies 9-2 (12)*

*Pending result vs Washington State

8 Penn State Nittany Lions 10-2 (11)

7 Tennessee Volunteers 10-2 (9)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 10-2 (8)

5 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-1 (2)

4 USC Trojans 11-1 (5)

3 TCU Horned Frogs 12-0 (4)

2 Michigan Wolverines 12-0 (3)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 (1)

