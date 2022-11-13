AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 11

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 11

2022 Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 Week 11 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Illinois Fighting Illini 7-3 (21)

24 Tulane Green Wave 8-2 (16)

23 NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (17)

22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-1 (NR)

21 Cincinnati Bearcats 8-2 (NR)

20 Florida State Seminoles 7-3 (25)

19 Kansas State Wildcats 7-3 (23)

18 UCF Knights 8-2 (22)

17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-3 (20)

16 Washington Huskies 8-2 (24)

15 UCLA Bruins 8-2 (9)

14 Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 (11)

13 Oregon Ducks 8-2 (6)

12 Penn State Nittany Lions 8-2 (14)

11 Utah Utes 8-2 (13)

10 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-1 (15)

9 Clemson Tigers 9-1 (12)

8 Alabama Crimson Tide 8-2 (10)

7 USC Trojans 9-1 (8)

6 LSU Tigers 8-2 (7)

5 Tennessee Volunteers 9-1 (5)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 10-0 (4)

3 Michigan Wolverines 10-0 (3)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 10-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 (1)

