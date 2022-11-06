AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 10

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 10

2022 Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 Week 10 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Washington Huskies 7-2 (NR)

24 Cincinnati Bearcats 7-2 (NR)

23 Kansas State Wildcats 6-3 (13)

22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-3 (NR)

21 Texas Longhorns 6-3 (NR)

20 UCF Knights 7-2 (25)

19 Illinois Fighting Illini 7-2 (14)

18 Liberty Flames 8-1 (23)

17 NC State Wolfpack 7-2 (21)

16 Tulane Green Wave 8-1 (19)

15 North Carolina Tar Heels 8-1 (17)

14 Penn State Nittany Lions 8-2 (16)

13 Utah Utes 7-2 (12)

12 Clemson Tigers 8-1 (5)

11 Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 (11)

10 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-2 (6)

9 LSU Tigers 7-2 (15)

8 UCLA Bruins 8-1 (10)

7 USC Trojans 8-1 (9)

6 Oregon Ducks 8-1 (8)

5 Tennessee Volunteers 8-1 (T2)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 9-0 (7)

3 Michigan Wolverines 9-0 (4)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 9-0 (T2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 (1)

