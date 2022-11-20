AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 13

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 13 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 13

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.

Also Receiving Votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1

25 UCF Knights 8-3 87 (17)

24 Texas Longhorns 7-4 128 (NR)

23 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-1 186 (23)

22 Oregon State Beavers 8-3 271 (25)

21 Cincinnati Bearcats 9-2 353 (22)

20 Ole Miss Rebels 8-3 395 (14)

19 Tulane Green Wave 9-2 441 (21)

18 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-2 464 (13)

17 UCLA Bruins 8-3 562 (16)

16 Florida State Seminoles 8-3 579 (20)

15 Kansas State Wildcats 8-3 697 (19)

14 Utah Utes 8-3 709 (10)

13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-3 710 (18)

12 Washington Huskies 9-2 879 (15)

11 Penn State Nittany Lions 9-2 994 (11)

10 Oregon Ducks 9-2 1009 (12)

9 Tennessee Volunteers 9-2 1058 (5)

8 Alabama Crimson Tide 9-2 1131 (8)

7 Clemson Tigers 10-1 1152 (9)

6 LSU Tigers 9-2 1241 (6)

5 USC Trojans 10-1 1293 (7)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 11-0 1395 (4)

3 Michigan Wolverines 11-0 1446 (3)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-0 1507 1 1st (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 1564 62 1st (1)

