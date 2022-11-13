AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 12

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 12 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 12

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.

Others Receiving Votes: North Carolina State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise State 5, South Alabama 1

25 Oregon State Beavers 7-3 81 (NR)

24 Oklahoma State Cowboys 7-3 85 (NR)

23 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-1 143 (NR)

22 Cincinnati Bearcats 8-2 237 (NR)

21 Tulane Green Wave 8-2 273 (16)

20 Florida State Seminoles 7-3 386 (25)

19 Kansas State Wildcats 7-3 468 (23)

18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-3 495 (20)

17 UCF Knights 8-2 537 (22)

16 UCLA Bruins 8-2 648 (9)

15 Washington Huskies 8-2 693 (24)

14 Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 797 (11)

13 North Carolina Tar Heels 9-1 843 (15)

12 Oregon Ducks 8-2 856 (6)

11 Penn State Nittany Lions 8-2 882 (14)

10 Utah Utes 8-2 965 (13)

9 Clemson Tigers 9-1 1055 (12)

8 Alabama Crimson Tide 8-2 1140 (10)

7 USC Trojans 9-1 1152 (8)

6 LSU Tigers 8-2 1218 (7)

5 Tennessee Volunteers 9-1 1341 (5)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 10-0 1374 (4)

3 Michigan Wolverines 10-0 1453 (3)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 10-0 1591, 1 1st (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 1574, 62 1st (1)

