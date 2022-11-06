AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 10

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 10 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 10

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.

Others Receiving Votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma State 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi State 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon State 3, San Jose State 1

25 Florida State Seminoles 6-3 78 (NR)

24 Washington Huskies 7-2 187 (NR)

23 Kansas State Wildcats 6-3 247 (13)

22 UCF Knights 7-2 257 (25)

21 Illinois Fighting Illini 7-2 363 (14)

20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-3 316 (NR)

19 Liberty Flames 8-1 358 (23)

18 Texas Longhorns 6-3 399 (NR)

17 NC State Wolfpack 7-2 547 (21)

16 Tulane Green Wave 8-1 607 (19)

15 North Carolina Tar Heels 8-1 676 (17)

14 Penn State Nittany Lions 8-2 735 (16)

13 Utah Utes 7-2 881 (12)

12 Clemson Tigers 8-1 938 (5)

11 Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 962 (11)

10 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-2 1009 (6)

9 UCLA Bruins 8-1 1040 (10)

8 USC Trojans 8-1 1061 (9)

7 LSU Tigers 7-2 1132 (15)

6 Oregon Ducks 8-1 1258 (8)

5 Tennessee Volunteers 8-1 1339 (T2)

4 TCU Horned Frogs 9-0 1361 (7)

3 Michigan Wolverines 9-0 1455 (4)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 9-0 1500 1 1st (T2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 1574, 62 1st (1)

