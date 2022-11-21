AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 3

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 3
Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.
AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 3
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. TCU Horned Frogs 3-1 (15)
24. Michigan Wolverines 4-1 (20)
23. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0 (NR)
22. UCLA Bruins 3-2 (8)
21. Purdue Boilermakers 3-0 (NR)
20. Tennessee Volunteers 2-1 (22)
19. Texas Tech Red Raiders 3-0 (23)
18. Kentucky Wildcats 3-2 (4)
17. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (18)
16. Illinois Fighting Illini 4-1 (19)
15. San Diego State Aztecs 3-0 (17)
14. Arizona Wildcats 3-0 (14)
13. Auburn Tigers 4-0 (13)
12. Indiana Hoosiers 4-0 (12)
11. Michigan State Spartans 3-1 (NR)
10. Duke Blue Devils 3-1 (7)
9. Creighton Bluejays 4-0 (10)
8. Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 (9)
7. Baylor Bears 4-1 (5)
6. Gonzaga Bulldogs 3-1 (2)
5. Virginia Cavaliers 4-0 (16)
4. Texas Longhorns 3-0 (11)
3. Houston Cougars 5-0 (3)
2. Kansas Jayhawks 4-0 (6)
1. North Carolina Tar Heels 4-0 (1)
