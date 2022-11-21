AP Poll Top 25 Projection College Basketball Rankings Prediction Week 3

What will the latest 2022-2023 AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college basketball rankings after Week 3

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022-2023 college basketball AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Prediction: Week 3

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. TCU Horned Frogs 3-1 (15)

24. Michigan Wolverines 4-1 (20)

23. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0 (NR)

22. UCLA Bruins 3-2 (8)

21. Purdue Boilermakers 3-0 (NR)

20. Tennessee Volunteers 2-1 (22)

19. Texas Tech Red Raiders 3-0 (23)

18. Kentucky Wildcats 3-2 (4)

17. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (18)

16. Illinois Fighting Illini 4-1 (19)

15. San Diego State Aztecs 3-0 (17)

14. Arizona Wildcats 3-0 (14)

13. Auburn Tigers 4-0 (13)

12. Indiana Hoosiers 4-0 (12)

11. Michigan State Spartans 3-1 (NR)

10. Duke Blue Devils 3-1 (7)

9. Creighton Bluejays 4-0 (10)

8. Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 (9)

7. Baylor Bears 4-1 (5)

6. Gonzaga Bulldogs 3-1 (2)

5. Virginia Cavaliers 4-0 (16)

4. Texas Longhorns 3-0 (11)

3. Houston Cougars 5-0 (3)

2. Kansas Jayhawks 4-0 (6)

1. North Carolina Tar Heels 4-0 (1)

