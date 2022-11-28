AP Poll Top 25 College Basketball Rankings Week 4

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 4 AP Top 25 college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Poll College Basketball Rankings Week 4

Others Receiving Votes: TCU 45, Iowa 31, Charleston 20, West Virginia 14, Mississippi State 12, Texas Tech 11, Michigan 8, Wisconsin 6, UNLV 6, Arizona State 6, Miami 5, Oklahoma 2, Missouri 2, New Mexico 1, Kansas State 1, St. John’s 1, Virginia Tech 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 (NR)

24. San Diego State Aztecs 189 (17)

23. Iowa State Cyclones 5-1 198 (NR)

22. Maryland Terrapins 6-0 282 (23)

21. UCLA Bruins 5-2 346 (19)

20. Michigan State Spartans 5-2 469 (12)

19. Kentucky Wildcats 4-2 472 (15)

18. North Carolina Tar Heels 5-2 541 (1)

17. Duke Blue Devils 6-2 614 (8)

16. Illinois Fighting Illini 5-1 643 (16)

15. Auburn Tigers 7-0 733 (13)

14. Gonzaga Bulldogs 5-2 845 (6)

13. Tennessee Volunteers 5-1 848 (22)

T11. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 860 (18)

T11. Arkansas Razorbacks 5-1 860 (9)

10. Indiana Hoosiers 6-0 938 (11)

9. Kansas Jayhawks 6-1 990 (3)

8. UConn Huskies 8-0 1099 (20)

7. Creighton Bluejays 6-1 1100 (10)

6. Baylor Bears 5-1 1111 (7)

5. Purdue Boilermakers 6-0 1307 8 1st (24)

4. Arizona Wildcats 6-0 1341 (14)

3. Virginia Cavaliers 5-0 1408 2 1st (5)

2. Texas Longhorns 5-0 1467 8 1st (4)

1. Houston Cougars 6-0 1534 45 1st (2)

