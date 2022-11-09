Alabama vs Ole Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Alabama vs Ole Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Alabama (7-2), Ole Miss (8-1)

Alabama vs Ole Miss Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

How does Alabama want to move the ball?

The passing game didn’t click against LSU and wasn’t razor-sharp against Mississippi State, but Bryce Young is still Bryce Young – he keeps things moving even if he doesn’t have elite receivers to work with.

The Ole Miss defense is scuffling.

All of a sudden, Texas A&M freshman Conner Weigman became Joe Burrow throwing for 338 yards and four touchdowns with no picks in the 31-28 loss to the Rebels, and that was an off day against this secondary.

Passing games were able to connect on 70% of their passes in three of the last five games, the Rebel run defense is leaky, and it all means the Tide offense should click.

However …

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Just how down is Alabama?

There’s no national title to play for, it lost two of its last three games, and it’s been a big dud on the road so far.

It should’ve lost at Texas, struggled for three quarters against Arkansas, and lost to Tennessee and LSU. When it comes to momentum and things to play for, Ole Miss should have the energy.

It needs to win out and LSU has to lose to either Arkansas or Texas A&M, but it’s right there in the mix for the SEC championship and the College Football Playoff.

How did LSU beat Bama? It didn’t make a slew of mistakes, kept things moving with the passing attack, and it ran for well over five yards per carry. The Ole Miss ground game leads the SEC and is the third best in the nation with a great rotation cranking up yards in chunks.

Run well, beat Bama. Struggle on the ground, and there’s a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

The Rebels have been under five yards per carry only twice. Once was in the blowout loss to LSU, and other was in the close call fight to Kentucky.

On the flip side, the Alabama run defense has allowed over three yards per pop just three times. Arkansas averaged 3.7 yards per carry and made it a fight, Tennessee averaged over four yards, and LSU averaged over five.

Ole Miss will average over five to keep this close, but Young and the Alabama offense will come through with two late drives to keep the season from sliding into the abyss.

Alabama vs Ole Miss Prediction, Line

Alabama 37, Ole Miss 31

Line: Alabama -11.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Alabama vs Ole Miss Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

