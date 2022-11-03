Alabama vs LSU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Alabama vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Alabama (7-1), LSU (6-2)

Alabama vs LSU Game Preview

Why Alabama Will Win

Even with the easy win over Mississippi State, this looked like a team that desperately needed to take a deep breath.

It was a rocky first two months of the season, but now it’s Game On with showdowns against LSU and Ole Miss before dealing with Austin Peay and Auburn at home. First. the Crimson Tide have to get by the Tigers for the 11 time in 12 tries.

It took arguably the greatest team of all-time for LSU – the Joe Burrow 2019 version – to provide a break in the gloom.

This is a decent Tiger team that ripped through Ole Miss and beat Florida to get the O going over the last few games, but there isn’t enough of a pass rush to bother Bryce Young, and the offensive line is about to be in for a long day.

Speaking of a group that should come out rejuvenated, here comes the Alabama pass rush against an LSU line that’s the second-worst in the SEC in sacks allowed.

But …

Why LSU Will Win

With all due respect to Mr. Hooker over at Tennessee and the guy on the other side of the field …

Jayden Daniels is playing as well as any quarterback in the SEC.

He’s running well – 121 yards and three scores against Ole Miss after running for three touchdowns against Florida – and he’s not missing much of anything through the air, connecting on 73% of his throws with six scores and a pick in the last three games.

Mississippi State didn’t have any luck against the Crimson Tide defensive backs with its short-range passing game, but Daniels has to start pushing deep from the start.

Texas and Tennessee kept pressing down the field, the defensive backs kept struggling, and everything else opened up.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

LSU doesn’t bomb away – it’s averaging just 11.3 yards per completion.

Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee – it’s not like Alabama has been great on the road so far, and now it gets a night game in Death Valley.

There won’t be anything tricky about this. Alabama will start running early, turn the pass rush loose to pressure Daniels, and Bryce Young should be just accurate enough to own third downs to control the clock.

It’ll take about a half to get there, and then the Bama lines will take over. Two third quarter scoring drives will be enough to let the Tide offense finally settle in.

Alabama vs LSU Prediction, Line

Alabama 37, LSU 27

Line: Alabama -12.5, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Alabama vs LSU Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

