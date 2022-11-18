ACC schedule and previews for all the Week 12 games including Miami at Clemson, NC State at Louisville, Georgia Tech at North Carolina
ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12
Results So Far
Straight Up 65-27, ATS 48-42-2, o/u 57-34-1
Saturday, November 19
Louisiana at Florida State
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Florida State -24.5, o/u: 52.5
Virginia Tech at Liberty
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Liberty -9.5, o/u: 46.5
Duke at Pitt
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -7.5, o/u: 49.5
Boston College at Notre Dame
2:30 NBC/Peacock
Line: Notre Dame -20.5, o/u: 42.5
Miami at Clemson
3:30 ESPN
Line: Clemson -18.5, o/u: 47.5
NC State at Louisville
3:30 ACC Network
Line: Louisville -4.5, o/u: 45.5
Georgia Tech at North Carolina
5:30 ESPN2
Line: North Carolina -21.5, o/u: 62.5
Syracuse at Wake Forest
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -9.5, o/u: 56.5
