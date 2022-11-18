ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

ACC

By November 18, 2022 5:22 pm

ACC schedule and previews for all the Week 12 games including Miami at Clemson, NC State at Louisville, Georgia Tech at North Carolina

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far
Straight Up  65-27, ATS 48-42-2, o/u 57-34-1 

Saturday, November 19

Louisiana at Florida State

12:00 ESPN3
Line: Florida State -24.5, o/u: 52.5

Virginia Tech at Liberty

12:00 ESPN+
Line: Liberty -9.5, o/u: 46.5

Duke at Pitt

12:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -7.5, o/u: 49.5

Boston College at Notre Dame

2:30 NBC/Peacock
Line: Notre Dame -20.5, o/u: 42.5

Miami at Clemson

3:30 ESPN
Line: Clemson -18.5, o/u: 47.5

NC State at Louisville

3:30 ACC Network
Line: Louisville -4.5, o/u: 45.5

Georgia Tech at North Carolina

5:30 ESPN2
Line: North Carolina -21.5, o/u: 62.5
Syracuse at Wake Forest

8:00 ACC Network
Line: Wake Forest -9.5, o/u: 56.5

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 12
Week 12 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble
Path to the Playoff: 9 teams still in the race
CFP Top 25: Week 3 | CFP rankings reaction

