ACC schedule and previews for all the Week 11 games including North Carolina at Wake Forest, Louisville at Clemson, Florida State at Syracuse
ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11
Click on each game for the preview and prediction
Results So Far
Straight Up 61-24, ATS 44-39-2, o/u 53-31-1
Saturday, November 12
Virginia Tech at Duke
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Duke -9.5, o/u: 49.5
Pitt at Virginia
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 40.5
Louisville at Clemson
3:30 ESPN
Line: Clemson -7, o/u: 51.5
Boston College at NC State
3:30 ACC Network
Line: NC State -19.5, o/u: 41.5
Miami at Georgia Tech
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Georgia Tech -1.5, o/u: 44.5
North Carolina at Wake Forest
7:30 ESPN2
Line: Wake Forest -4.5, o/u: 77.5
Florida State at Syracuse
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 50.5
CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11
Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble
Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race
Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation