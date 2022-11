ACC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

ACC schedule and previews for all the Week 10 games including Florida State at Miami, Clemson at Notre Dame, and Wake Forest at NC State

Click on each game for the preview and prediction

Results So Far

Straight Up 56-21, ATS 39-36-2, o/u 48-28-1

Friday, November 4

Prediction: Duke 27, Boston College 20

Line: Duke -9.5, o/u: 47.5

Final Score: Duke 38, Boston College 31

Saturday, November 5

12:00 ACC Network

Line: North Carolina -7.5, o/u: 59.5

12:30 ESPN3

Line: Virginia Tech -2.5, o/u: 40.5

3:30 ACC Network

Line: Pitt -3.5, o/u: 48.5

7:30 NBC

Line: Clemson -3.5, o/u: 44.5

7:30 ESPNU

Line: Louisville -7.5, o/u: 52.5

7:30 ABC

Line: Florida State -7.5, o/u: 52.5

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Wake Forest -4.5, o/u: 54.5

Final Score: COMING

