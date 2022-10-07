Wyoming vs New Mexico prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Wyoming vs New Mexico How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Wyoming (3-3), New Mexico (2-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

College Football Week 5 Roundup

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard

Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach Rankings

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Cavalcade of Whimsy: The Silly Coaching World

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Wyoming vs New Mexico Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

These aren’t the Lobos of the last few years. They’re 2-3, but the defense is playing well, there’s a good ground game, and there are signs things are starting to turn.

The D is among the best in the country on third downs, the turnovers and takeaways are piling up – the Lobos are sixth in the nation in takeaways – and it all needs to come together against a wildly inconsistent Wyoming team that’s struggling way too much lately with the passing game.

But …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 5

Why Wyoming Will Win

The Wyoming offensive line is playing well. It’s doing a good job in pass protection, the running game is effective – even if the big yards aren’t there – and the main defensive problems are against decent passers.

New Mexico doesn’t really throw the ball.

The Lobo offensive line isn’t anything great, the offense is among the worst in the nation averaging 248 yards per game, and as long as turnovers aren’t an issue, Wyoming shouldn’t have a problem.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

The Cowboys turned it over three times in the opener against Illinois and just three times in the five games since. They’re not going to take any big chances here.

They’re going to get running from the start, the defense should get into the backfield enough to be disruptive, and the losing run will stop now with a solid, low scoring win.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 6

Wyoming vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

Wyoming 23, New Mexico 16

Line: Wyoming -3.5, o/u: 36

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Wyoming vs New Mexico Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams