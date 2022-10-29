Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

College Football Predictions

Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

By October 29, 2022 4:09 am

By |

Wyoming vs Hawaii prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Wyoming vs Hawaii How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29
Game Time: 12:00 am ET
Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
How To Watch: Spectrum Sports
Record: Wyoming (5-3), Hawaii (2-6)
Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference
Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup
What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction
Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Wyoming vs Hawaii Game Preview

Why Wyoming Will Win

Hawaii might be more competitive now and it’s playing better at times, but it’s still not doing enough on either side of the ball to hold up against a team that can grind.

You’re still struggling if you lose to Colorado State like the Rainbow Warriors did last week.

Wyoming might be flying under the radar, but it won two straight even though the passing game continues to have problems completing throws. The ground attack should run as much as it wants to, the defense doesn’t have to worry about a Hawaii passing game, and …

NFL Expert Picks, Week 8

Why Hawaii Will Win

Can the Rainbow Warriors get nasty on the offensive front?

Wyoming hasn’t been bad overall against the run, but it doesn’t get gouged. Hawaii has to run to get the offense moving, but as long as the attack can control the clock a bit, it’ll be doing its job.

There’s no worrying about any Wyoming passing game. Hawaii’s defensive front has to sell out against the run, but …

– Game Previews, Predictions CollegeNFL

What’s Going To Happen

Wyoming has the best pass rush in the Mountain West and Hawaii is dead last in college football in sacks.

Neither offense will be pretty, but the Cowboys will move the ball a bit more with a good day from the ground game. The pass rush will erase any Hawaii passing hopes.

College Football Expert Picks, Week 9

Wyoming vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Wyoming 30, Hawaii 14
Line: Wyoming -10.5, o/u: 50.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Wyoming vs Hawaii Must See Rating (out of 5): 2
Predictions of Every Game

Bowl Projections | Rankings
Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , CFN, College Football Features, college football picks, College Football Predictions, Hawaii, How to watch, Lines, News, Teams Conferences, Week 9, Wyoming

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home