WKU vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

WKU vs UTSA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: WKU (3-2), UTSA (3-2)

WKU vs UTSA Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

The Hilltoppers are back on track.

The Roadrunners are struggling in the secondary. They got bombed on by Middle Tennessee, Army – yeah, Army – hit the 300-yard mark, and it starts with the lack of a steady pass rush to be a bother.

WKU might not be as potent as last season, but it’s still able to crank up the passing attack with close to 900 passing yards and nine touchdown passes over the last two weeks.

The defense has its moments, it’s not bad against the run, and …

Why UTSA Will Win

UTSA has the ability to move the ball however it wants to.

It might have lost to Texas, but the win over Texas Southern was nice and the 45-30 road victory over Middle Tennessee was big.

Frank Harris and the passing game are going off, the defense held up against the run last week, and the ninth-ranked offense in the country is more than capable of keeping up with the WKU attack.

The Hilltoppers aren’t moving the ball like the 2021 version did, the pass defense isn’t a rock, and they’re good for two turnovers.

They’re not perfect, and UTSA isn’t the 2021 version either, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The rematch of the Conference USA Championship – a UTSA win – won’t be quite as entertaining, but it’ll be good battle of offenses trading haymakers.

It’s just the second home game or UTSA since September 3rd, and it’s about to play at a different level.

Sort of like last week’s 34-27 loss to Troy, WKU will come up with its yards, but it won’t be able to do enough to stop the Roadrunner attack in key moments in the second half.

WKU vs UTSA Prediction, Line

UTSA 38, WKU 30

Line: UTSA -6.5, o/u: 72

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

WKU vs UTSA Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

