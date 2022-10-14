WKU vs Middle Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

WKU vs Middle Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium, Murfreesboro, TN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: WKU (3-3), Middle Tennessee (3-3)

WKU vs Middle Tennessee Game Preview

Why WKU Will Win

The Hilltoppers keep on winging it around.

They might not be as fun as they were in the Bailey Zappe days of last year, but they’re third in the nation in passing, the offense averages close to 500 yards per game, and Middle Tennessee will have to press to keep up.

The biggest key against Middle Tennessee is the ability to keep the mistakes to a minimum. The Hilltoppers don’t have a massive turnover problem, but as long as they’re no worse than -1 against the Blue Raiders they should be fine because …

Why Middle TennesseeWill Win

The Middle Tennessee defense brings the pressure throughout.

It’s among the best in the nation in sacks, it lives in the backfield with a ton of tackles for loss, and it forces takeaways in bunches with 12 over a four game stretch before failing to come up with one in the 41-14 loss at UAB.

Even with all of that the pass defense isn’t great. However, the Blue Raider passing game can keep up – Chase Cunningham won’t have a problem hitting the 300-yard mark if this gets going.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are going to throw it, and WKU does it better.

Can it limit the turnovers? There will be two, but Middle Tennessee needs to force a few more. The biggest Blue Raider problem will be consistency of the pass rush – it won’t be quite as effective against the quick-hitting WKU passing game.

Expect lots of points, lots of yards, and a fun game with a good finish.

WKU vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

WKU 38, Middle Tennessee 34

Line: WKU -8, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

WKU vs Middle Tennessee Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

