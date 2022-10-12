Wisconsin vs Michigan State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Wisconsin vs Michigan State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Wisconsin (3-3), Michigan State (2-4)

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Did Wisconsin snap out of it?

Granted, beating Northwestern is about as difficult as dogging the NFL for its roughing the passer rules, but after all the drama of the Paul Chryst firing, and after all the ugliness in the losses to Ohio State and Illinois, the Badgers looked the part again … sort of.

The 42-7 win wasn’t even that close, but it’s because the passing game clicked with six touchdown passes to go along with the 193 yards on the ground.

As long as the midrange throws are clicking and the rushing attack is effective, the defense should be able to do the rest. No one’s stopping Ohio State – no dogging the Badgers for getting ripped in that – but the D has held down everyone else, especially against the run.

Michigan State hasn’t hit 50 rushing yards in three of its last four games.

Why Michigan State Will Win

If the Spartans are ever going to get the season going under former Badger Mel Tucker, it has to start now.

The passing game has been okay. That’s partly because the rushing attack has been so bad, but it’s effective enough to push Wisconsin secondary that gives up plenty of yards.

Turning this around starts with stuffing the Badgers on the ground. Wisconsin isn’t running as easily as it normally does, it’s not controlling the clock like it does when it’s rolling, and forget the Northwestern win, Graham Mertz isn’t throwing that well.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Michigan State is getting killed on the lines.

The offensive side isn’t doing a thing in pass protection for the ground game, and the defensive front isn’t nearly as disruptive as it needs to be.

The team will be jacked up enough at home to come up with a good first quarter, but the energy will start to fizzle. The Badgers will be balanced, but this week will be about the running game that takes over in the second half.

Jim Leonhard’s defense will handle everything else.

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 26, Michigan State 16

Line: Wisconsin -7.5, o/u: 49

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

