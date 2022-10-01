Western Michigan vs New Hampshire prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Western Michigan vs New Hampshire How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Western Michigan (1-3), New Hampshire (3-1)

Western Michigan vs New Hampshire Game Preview

Why New Hampshire Will Win

The Wildcats are going to bring the passing game.

The pass rush is a killer, the run defense can hold up, and the running game is fine, but it’s QB Max Brosmer who can make this interesting.

Western Michigan is having a hard time on third downs, the offense has gone bye-bye over the last few weeks, and the secondary isn’t coming up with any big plays – no picks over the last three games.

But …

Why Western Michigan Will Win

Enough, Broncos. It’s time to start playing better.

The talent is there, the experience is in place, and the team is playing like a big bag of yuck with a dead offensive performance in a 34-6 loss to San Jose State and with just 180 yards of total offense in the loss to Pitt.

It stars with the lines – they’ve been lousy. However, the New Hampshire defense is awful on third downs, the run D hasn’t faced anyone who’s all that great and …

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Western Michigan. enough.

The passing attack that’s been stagnant will be crisper, but it’ll be the play of the running game that takes this over early on. New Hampshire is a dangerous team with enough good parts to pull this off, but the Broncos will come through.

It’s not going to be pretty, but the team will take it.

Western Michigan vs New Hampshire Prediction, Line

Western Michigan 35, New Hampshire 20

Line: Western Michigan -14.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Western Michigan vs New Hampshire Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams