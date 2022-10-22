Western Michigan vs Miami University prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Western Michigan vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: Western Michigan (2-5), Miami University (3-4)

Western Michigan vs Miami University Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

Do you believe in patterns?

Miami lost to Kentucky to start the season, then beat Robert Morris. It lost to Cincinnati, and then won at Northwestern. Loss to Buffalo, win over Kent State, loss to Bowling Green …

It’s due.

The RedHawks should be able to roll offensively against a Western Michigan defense that can’t seem to come up with a meaningful stop, and the offense hasn’t been able to get going when needed with four losses in the last five games.

Why Western Michigan Will Win

It’s not like Miami University is lighting it up.

It’s having problems doing anything with the passing game. The ground attack couldn’t do anything against Bowling Green with just 98 yards, there’s nothing happening on third downs, and scoring is like pulling teeth.

For all of Western Michigan’s problems, it should be able to hold up against the run, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Miami University is amazing against the run. It’s allowing just three yards per carry, Western Michigan can’t generate a push, and all the Bronco woes will continue.

A few WMU turnovers won’t help the cause.

Western Michigan vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Miami University 27, Western Michigan 17

Line: Miami University -6.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Western Michigan vs Miami University Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

