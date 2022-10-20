Washington vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Washington vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Washington (5-2), Cal (3-3)

Washington vs Cal Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

The Huskies got a chance to reset.

The hot team a few weeks ago after a dominant performance over Michigan State, it beat Stanford – a better win than it might have seemed at the time – and then the wheels came off in losses to UCLA and Arizona State.

The passing attack never stopped working, though, and it all kicked in with a 516-yard day against Arizona in a must-have win.

Now it all has to work against a Cal team that’s been fine, but wildly inconsistent.

Your season isn’t going that great if you lose to Colorado.

All of a sudden the O stopped scoring, and the D that was so good against Notre Dame and looked promising early is getting hammered hard through the air.

Enter Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 1 passing attack in college football. It’s going to have some fun against a Cal defense that doesn’t generate enough of a pass rush.

Why Cal Will Win

Is there really a road thing happening with Washington?

Cal might have suffered the bigger setback in the Pac-12 with the loss to Colorado, losing at Arizona State after losing at UCLA wasn’t a good look.

The Bears might not have the high-powered offense to keep up the pace, but they’re not screwing up. The penalties are kept to a minimum and the two costly giveaways against Colorado were an anomaly with just two turnovers in the first five games.

Washington’s defense hasn’t been forcing takeaways. The offense hasn’t had a big problem with mistakes, but the two interceptions against UCLA changed the tone of the game.

Cal has to be at least +2 in turnover margin, it has to keep Washington from owning the time of possession battle, and the offense has to do what Arizona State did and be balanced and score whenever it gets a shot.

What’s Going To Happen

Washington won’t be perfect, but it’ll be good enough.

Cal’s defense will be great against the Husky running game, but it’ll give up 300 passing yards with the offense not generating anything on the ground to control the clock.

The Huskies will start out hot and Cal won’t be able to make up the stagger.

Washington vs Cal Prediction, Line

Washington 34, Cal 23

Line: Washington -7.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Washington vs Cal Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

