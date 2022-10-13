Washington State vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15

Washington State vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 15

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington State (4-2), Oregon State (4-2)

Washington State vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

This hasn’t been the Washington State offense it was supposed to be – it’s been good, but it’s not its normal dominant passing self. That’s fine because the defense is getting it done.

So the Cougars couldn’t slow down Oregon or keep USC off the board – almost no one can. The D has been solid against the run – no one has hit 200 yards yet – and the secondary is holding up well enough in a bend-but-don’t-break sort of way.

And yes, the offense is fine. It’s scoring when it gets the chance, Cameron Ward is working around the interceptions, and everything should click a little better against an Oregon State defense that doesn’t bring the pass rush.

But …

Why Oregon State Will Win

Sorry to get mystical, but there’s something about this Oregon State team.

It got rocked by Utah in Salt Lake City, but it gave USC all it could handle and it found a way to get it done late against Fresno State and Stanford – pulling off a miracle against the Cardinal.

The defense isn’t doing anything too special, but it’s holding up okay against the run – even if it’s giving up 4.6 yards per carry – and the secondary is doing just enough late in games to stay alive.

Washington State doesn’t have a running game to worry about, the O doesn’t stay on the field long enough – Oregon State should have the ball for 35 minutes – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Washington State should be able to hold up late.

The Oregon State quarterback situation is still a question mark with starter Chance Nolan questionable at best. He was out against Stanford, but Ben Gulbranson got the job done in the thriller.

The difference this week will be the pressure no matter who’s at quarterback – Washington State can get to the quarterback a whole lot better than the Cardinal can.

Washington State vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Washington State 26, Oregon State 23

Line: Oregon State -3.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Washington State vs Oregon State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

