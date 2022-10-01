Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Washington Commanders (1-2), Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Game Preview

Why Washington Commanders Will Win

Keep winning third downs.

The Commanders have been inconsistent overall, but both sides of the ball have been great on the money down. They need to get the Dallas defense off the field – it’s not great at keeping everything going – and they have to keep forcing Cooper Rush into third and long situations.

The Cowboys haven’t been bad on the ground, and Rush has done a nice job, but they’re going to call way too often.

Washington needs to get Antonio Gibson and the running game going again against the suspect Cowboy defensive front, and …

Why Dallas Cowboys Will Win

Carson Wentz and the passing game have to get going again after a rough week. That’s not going to be easy.

Great in the first two games, the offense didn’t go anywhere in the loss to Philadelphia and now needs to step back up against a Dallas defense that’s been a rock so far.

The Tampa Bay offense might have shifted around, but the Cowboys stalled Tom Brady and the passing attack, and they kept Joe Burrow from going off in the win over Cincinnati.

The Dallas pass rush has been the best in the NFL, the Washington offensive line is just okay, and …

What’s Going To Happen

As long as Dallas isn’t turning the ball over, all will be fine.

Turnovers haven’t been an issue – just two so far – and Washington doesn’t create enough pressure to force mistakes.

This doesn’t have to be pretty, and it won’t be. Dallas can and will be conservative, it’ll be balanced, and it’ll bet on Carson Wentz being Carson Wentz in key moments.

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction, Line

Dallas 24 Washington 17

Line: Dallas -3, o/u: 41.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Must See Rating: 3

