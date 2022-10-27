Wake Forest vs Louisville prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

Wake Forest vs Louisville How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Wake Forest (6-1), Louisville (4-3)

Wake Forest vs Louisville Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Can the Louisville defense handle the Wake Forest passing attack?

It’s been good at times, but the teams on the schedule that could throw had no problems, and those who could run cranked up at least five yards per carry.

Wake Forest can run enough to mix things up a little bit, but Sam Hartman and the passing game will take over with a good combination of deep shots and third down throws to keep everything moving.

The offense might not always bomb away, but it’s able to come up with enough key throws to keep everything moving against a Cardinal defense that’s fine against the mediocre, but allows accurate passers to go off.

Sam Hartman will go off, but …

Why Louisville Will Win

He’ll be under pressure.

Hartman is used to taking shots and moving quickly, but he won’t get a ton of time to let the downfield throws develop thanks to a Cardinal pass rush that will keep coming.

As spotty as Louisville has been, it won three of its last four games with a good offensive balance and enough steadiness from the Malik Cunningham and the passing game to get by. It’s getting help by that aggressive defense that’s forcing mistakes with 15 takeaways in the last five games.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Wake Forest doesn’t turn it over.

For all of the throwing and all of the offense and all of the things the Demon Deacons do, they’ve only given it up five times with two turnovers against Boston College, two against Liberty, one against Vanderbilt – winning all three – and that’s it.

The Cardinal defense won’t get gouged, and it’ll be okay on third downs, but the offense won’t be able to keep up in the second half once Hartman gets going.

It’ll be a fun fight.

Wake Forest vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Wake Forest 38, Louisville 34

Line: Wake Forest -3.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Wake Forest vs Louisville Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

