Virginia vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Thursday, October 20

Virginia vs Georgia Tech How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 20

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Virginia (2-4), Georgia Tech (3-3)

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

It’s been a rough run over the last three games – all ACC losses – but the team is rested with two weeks off after playing like it could use a bit of a break.

It’s hardly all doom and gloom in a 2-4 season. The defense is doing a decent job of taking the ball away, the pass rush is strong enough to be a problem for the Georgia Tech offensive line, and the parts are there to finally start cranking up the offense a bit.

Even with the positives over the last few weeks, Georgia Tech is still awful offensively on third downs, the line is still an issue, and …

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The Yellow Jackets are playing well enough to win.

They might not be anything special, but the defense has stepped it up in wins over Pitt and Duke with the secondary and pressure from the front making a difference. The offense was able to run well against the Panthers and threw it around against the Blue Devils. Expect enough of a balance to keep things moving against the Cavalier D.

There aren’t major penalty problems, there weren’t any turnovers over the last two games, and now everything is trending up.

Virginia is trying to figure out how to win. Georgia Tech is doing it.

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are coming off a two-week break, and both have a make-or-break moment.

Georgia Tech can honestly think about a bowl game with a win, and getting this done is a must with four of the last five games on the road.

Virginia gets four straight home games after this and doesn’t leave the state the rest of the way. Win, and it might kickstart the campaign.

The Cavaliers will be sharper than usual, but they won’t avoid the turnovers. They’ll give it away at least twice. That will be just enough for the revitalized Yellow Jackets to pull through.

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 26, Virginia 20

Line: Georgia Tech -3, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

