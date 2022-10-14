UTSA vs FIU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Friday, October 14

UTSA vs FIU How To Watch

Date: Friday, October 14

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium, Miami, FL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UTSA (4-2), FIU (2-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UTSA vs FIU Game Preview

Why UTSA Will Win

As long as the Roadrunners don’t have any turnover issues they should have this without much of a problem.

The offense is balanced when it has to be, Frank Harris and the passing game are rock solid, and it shouldn’t take too many points to put this away against a FIU offense that doesn’t put points on the board.

The Panthers are able to throw it a bit, but they don’t keep the chains moving, there’s absolutely no downfield passing, and they aren’t able to take advantage of opportunities when they get them.

FIU’s defense hasn’t come up with a takeaway in the last two games, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 6

Why FIU Will Win

UTSA can be a little loose at times.

It turned the ball over five times in a two-game span, there was a penalty problem early in the year, and FIU will attack up front to at least apply a little pressure.

For all of the good things the Roadrunners do, they don’t do much to come up with third down stops and it’s possible to throw on this group – FIU has to keep pressing with the midrange throws.

Granted, playing New Mexico State and UConn isn’t a big deal, but the Panther secondary held up well.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

UTSA will methodically get the offense going right away with two first quarter touchdown drives, and everything will fall into place from there.

FIU will get over 200 yards through the air, but it’ll stall on too many early drives and will buckle against the run as the game goes on.

UTSA’s defense will give up a few points in the second half, but it’ll have this well in hand.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 7

UTSA vs FIU Prediction, Line

UTSA 52, FIU 13

Line: UTSA -33.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UTSA vs FIU Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams