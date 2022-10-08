UTEP vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UTEP (3-3), Louisiana Tech (1-3)

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

The defense is getting the job done.

The Miners turned things around fast winning four of their last five with the running game getting rolling in the wins, the passing game suddenly becoming accurate, and the defense holding up with a brilliant day against Boise State, a great day against the run against Charlotte, and with eight takeaways in the three wins.

Louisiana Tech doesn’t do the ground game – outside of ripping up Stephen F. Austin – and it’s having a nightmare of a time with turnovers.

The Bulldogs have given it up 12 times in the three wins, they’re not stopping the run, and the passing attack that’s supposed to rock isn’t completing enough passes. But …

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

Louisiana Tech is finally back home.

Missouri, Clemson, and South Alabama – don’t sneer, the Jaguars are strong. Those are the road dates, and now the Bulldogs finally get another chance to work in comfortable surroundings.

The passing game isn’t bad, but it has to start hitting passes on a consistent basis. There can’t be the forced throws that plagued the team on the road, UTEP only has three picks in six games, and the Miner offense has its turnover problems, too.

What’s Going To Happen

The Miner defense is terrific, but Louisiana Tech gets a team its own size at home – it’s going to play like it.

It’ll give up enough turnovers to make this rough, but the UTEP offense won’t do enough to take advantage of the mistakes. There won’t be anything pretty about this game, but the Bulldogs will take the W no matter what.

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

Louisiana Tech 27, UTEP 17

Line: Louisiana Tech -2.5, o/u: 53

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

UTEP vs Louisiana Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

