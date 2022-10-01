UTEP vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

UTEP vs Charlotte How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: UTEP (2-3), Charlotte (1-4)

UTEP vs Charlotte Game Preview

Why UTEP Will Win

The defense has settled in to become the best in Conference USA.

The offense might not be anything amazing, but QB Gavin Hardison hit 10-of-11 throws with a touchdown in the stunning 27-10 win over Boise State. It’s the D that got the job done allowing just 177 yards of total Bronco offense.

Charlotte has been wildly inconsistent offensively. It’s not getting much of a running game going, but that’s not the problem.

The defense is the worst in America allowing 560 yards per game. Everyone can move the ball without a problem, the pass defense is bad, the run D worse, and …

Why Charlotte Will Win

Charlotte gets to face a team that can’t do much of anything offensively. It could use the break.

Yeah, the UTEP defense was great against a struggling Boise State. It also cranked up good numbers against New Mexico and New Mexico State – it wasn’t all that wonderful against Oklahoma or North Texas.

Charlotte’s passing game is fine. At home, it should be able to get enough going to make UTEP press, there’s no Miner running game to worry about, and it shouldn’t take too many scoring drives to take over.

What’s Going To Happen

The weather will make things a bit interesting.

The worst of the wind and rain should be out of Charlotte by Saturday evening. That won’t matter too much, but if it’s sloppy in any way – the field might not be perfect – Charlotte’s ability to run should matter.

The 49ers will still have problems against the ground game, but the midrange passing attack should be enough to keep pushing. UTEP’s offense won’t be able to do enough when it has its chances.

UTEP vs Charlotte Prediction, Line

Charlotte 27, UTEP 26

Line: UTEP -3, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

UTEP vs Charlotte Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams