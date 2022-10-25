Utah vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27

Utah vs Washington State How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 27

Game Time: 10:00 pm ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Utah (5-2), Washington State (4-3)

Utah vs Washington State Game Preview

Why Utah Will Win

Everyone has dealt with a ton by this point in the season, but the Utes started things off in Gainesville, Florida, had trips to Arizona State and UCLA along the way, dealt with a tough Oregon State team, and the 43-42 win over USC was a fight.

The two weeks off after the huge win over USC should work wonders.

The Utah run defense is the Utah run defense and the Washington State offense is the Washington State offense – there won’t be a lot happening on the ground from the Cougar attack.

It’s the Ute pass defense that could and should be the difference, leading the Pac-12 allowing 280 yards per game even after dealing with Caleb Williams and the high-powered Trojan attack.

Wazzu will hit a slew of short-range passes, but the Utah defensive backs can hit and should keep the big plays to a minimum.

Why Washington State Will Win

The Washington State defense has been outstanding.

It might not have Utah’s tough guy reputation, but it’s been good overall, it leads the Pac-12 in scoring D, and it has only been gouged once in the loss Oregon.

It works around a pass rush that keeps on coming with a ton of tackles for loss along with the pressure on the quarterback. On the other side, Wazzu has to limit the takeaways and can’t give Utah anything easy.

The Utes are 4-0 with multiple turnovers and 2-1 when they don’t generate a few mistakes. The Washington State offense has been more careful with the ball, there aren’t fumbles, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Washington State defense doesn’t force enough mistakes.

Utah isn’t going to do anything too difficult here. It’s going to blast away, Cameron Rising will hit his third down throws, and the offensive line will hold its own against the Washington State defensive front.

It’ll be a fight on a Thursday night, and Utah hasn’t done well lately away from Salt Lake City against good teams, but it will put together a good overall performance to grind through.

Utah vs Washington State Prediction, Line

Utah 27, Washington State 20

Line: Utah -7.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Utah vs Washington State Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

