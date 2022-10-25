USC vs Arizona prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Saturday, October 29

USC vs Arizona How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 29

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

How To Watch: FS1

Record: USC (6-1), Arizona (3-4)

USC vs Arizona Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

The Trojans looked like they wanted to keep going at the very end of the tough 43-42 loss at Utah, but now they should be recharged after a week off.

The offense that’s been a wee bit inconsistent shouldn’t have any issues against an Arizona defense that allowed 580 yards or more in three of the last four games – all losses – with the one outlier the win over Colorado.

The Wildcats aren’t generating any pressure in the backfield – USC QB Caleb Williams should get plenty of time to let the downfield plays develop – with the run defense about to be in for a long day.

Oregon ran at will, Cal ripped off big dash after big dash, and it’s about to give up over 200 yards on the ground – the Trojans will give the backs more work this week.

However …

Why Arizona Will Win

Arizona’s passing game has been fantastic.

The defense might give up yards and points far too quickly, but Jayden de Laura threw for over 400 yards in three of the last four games to keep opposing offenses pushing.

He has been bombing away, the deep group of receivers should press the Trojan corners, and opportunities to get the running game working will be there. The Cats don’t have to come up with huge yards on the ground, but they’ll make this interesting if they can flirt with five yards per carry.

The O will have its moments, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona has to force takeaways to pull this off, and it won’t.

Teams became far, far more careful – easily said than done – against the USC secondary, and the takeaways have slowed with two in the last three games after coming up with 15 in the first four games. However, Arizona has just one takeaway in the last four games.

USC has given away just one turnover all year long. It’s not going to screw up, the Wildcat D won’t hold on, and it’ll be a fun offensive show with the Trojans getting back on track.

USC vs Arizona Prediction, Line

USC 48, Arizona 24

Line: USC -15.5, o/u: 75.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

USC vs Arizona Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

