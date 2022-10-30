USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 9? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 9
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 9 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
25 Liberty Flames 7-1 (NR)
24 Texas Longhorns 5-3 (NR)
23 Kentucky Wildcats 5-3 (17)
22 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 (24)
21 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (23)
20 LSU Tigers 6-2 (20)
19 Syracuse Orange 6-2 (16)
18 Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (9)
17 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-2 (10)
16 Kansas State Wildcats 6-2 (22)
15 Penn State Nittany Lions 6-2 (13)
14 North Carolina Tar Heels 7-1 (21)
13 Illinois Fighting Illini 7-1 (18)
12 Utah Utes 6-2 (14)
11 UCLA Bruins 7-1 (15)
10 Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 (12)
9 USC Trojans 7-1 (11)
8 Oregon Ducks 7-1 (8)
7 TCU Horned Frogs 8-0 (7)
6 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (6)
