USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 7? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
Coaches Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 7
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 7 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
25 Kansas Jayhawks 5-2 (20)
24 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 (25)
23 Texas Longhorns 5-2 (24)
22 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 (NR)
21 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2 (17)
20 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (13)
19 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 (22)
18 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 (21)
17 Utah Utes 5-2 (19)
16 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 (16)
15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 (14)