USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Coaches Poll

By October 15, 2022 11:55 pm

By |

What will the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially look like after Week 7? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 7 USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

25 Kansas Jayhawks 5-2 (20)

24 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 (25)

23 Texas Longhorns 5-2 (24)

22 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 (NR)

21 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2 (17)

20 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (13)

19 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 (22)

18 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 (21)

17 Utah Utes 5-2 (19)

16 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 (16)

15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 (14)

14 Syracuse Orange 6-0 (18)

13 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 (10)

12 Oregon Ducks 5-1 (11)

11 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (7)

10 USC Trojans 6-1 (6)

9 TCU Horned Frogs 6-0 (15)

8 UCLA Bruins 6-0 (12)

7 Ole Miss Rebels 7-0 (9)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 (1)

5 Clemson Tigers 7-0 (5)

4 Tennessee Volunteers 6-0 (8)

3 Michigan Wolverines 7-0 (4)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (3)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (2)

